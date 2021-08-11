To attend school, children in Nebraska students are required to be immunized against the following diseases:
- Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis
- Polio
- Measles, mumps and rubella
- Hepatitis B
- Varicella (chicken pox)
Go to https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/School-Immunization.aspx for more information regarding required immunizations for your child’s age group.
WHO QUALIFIES:
- All children ages 0 through 18 years of age.
- Medicaid enrolled;
- Native American or Alaskan Native
- Uninsured-children with no health insurance;
- Underinsured-children with health insurance which does not cover any immunizations.
A donation of $18 is requested for clients receiving one shot and $25 for 2 or more.
CONTACT PERSON: JoAnn Kucera, Immunization Coordinator, 308-745-0780 ext. 132
For Appointments contact: Loup City 308-745-0780 ext. 131 or ext. 143 Kim Schulte LPN
O’Neill 402-336-4298
CLINIC LOCATIONS: Broken Bow, Greeley, Loup City, O’Neill, Ord, St. Paul.
By appointment at Ainsworth, Atkinson and Valentine.
