To attend school, children in Nebraska students are required to be immunized against the following diseases:

  • Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis
  • Polio
  • Measles, mumps and rubella
  • Hepatitis B 
  • Varicella (chicken pox)

Go to https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/School-Immunization.aspx for more information regarding required immunizations for your child’s age group.

WHO QUALIFIES: 

  • All children ages 0 through 18 years of age.
  • Medicaid enrolled;
  • Native American or Alaskan Native
  • Uninsured-children with no health insurance;
  • Underinsured-children with health insurance which does not cover any immunizations.

A donation of $18 is requested for clients receiving one shot and $25 for 2 or more.

CONTACT PERSON:  JoAnn Kucera, Immunization Coordinator, 308-745-0780 ext. 132

For Appointments contact: Loup City  308-745-0780 ext. 131 or ext. 143 Kim Schulte LPN

O’Neill 402-336-4298

CLINIC LOCATIONS:  Broken Bow, Greeley, Loup City, O’Neill, Ord, St. Paul.

By appointment at Ainsworth, Atkinson and Valentine.

