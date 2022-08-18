Former Husker and NFL football player Demoine Adams was a motivational speaker for the first day back to school for Broken Bow High School and Middle School (Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022). "I wanted to pump them up to bring their A-Game to school everyday," Adams said. "Every day is an opportunity. Treat every day like it's game day." His talk was part of the TeamMates mentoring program.

He said it's important to connect to young people face-to-face and without technology. "Kids are so connected to their devices," he said. "It's important to connect to kids face-to-face."

