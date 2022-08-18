Former Husker and NFL football player Demoine Adams was a motivational speaker for the first day back to school for Broken Bow High School and Middle School (Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022). "I wanted to pump them up to bring their A-Game to school everyday," Adams said. "Every day is an opportunity. Treat every day like it's game day." His talk was part of the TeamMates mentoring program.
He said it's important to connect to young people face-to-face and without technology. "Kids are so connected to their devices," he said. "It's important to connect to kids face-to-face."
Adams also wants to recognize teachers "for their dedication and work." He commented that the past few years have been tough on schools, saying, "I reminded them (students and teachers) we got tougher, too."
Students also could take part in games such as Cornhole and Kan Jam held on the football practice field. At North Park Elementary School, youngsters lined up for bouncy houses, an obstacle course and a chance to dunk administrators and school board members.
Adams also talked about what he sees in store this year for the Nebraska Husker football team. Read his comments about Big Red in the Aug. 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.