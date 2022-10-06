Depression mental health

The most important test you take might just save your life. On National Depression Screening Day, October 6, a simple screening test can indicate if you could benefit from external emotional support and other treatment.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said. “Health screenings provide a quick and easy way to identify early signs of illness. They provide an opportunity to reach people who may not know if what they are experiencing is depression. There is help available to guide you to a healthier life. You are not alone.”

