This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Nov. 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I write this column, my husband and family are finishing up the last day of harvest for the year. We have been looking forward to this day since harvest started. We can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it’s over and we can move on to another project.
Harvest is one of my husband and my least favorite jobs. Hours of sitting in a tractor going back and forth across the same field is something we dread every year. Once it starts, the only thing we can think of is when it will be over. However, I’ve noticed that having a bad attitude about it makes it seem to go more slowly.
My husband and I are also just four weeks away from our baby’s due date, something we’ve been looking forward to for months. I find myself wishing the weeks away so that we can finally meet our little one. But I realized the other day that this time is precious, too. Yes, I am excited for the day our baby will make his appearance, but I am also enjoying this time I have before he comes. Although being nine months pregnant is pretty uncomfortable, it’s a wonderful experience that I want to soak in. I know that someday I will look back and miss how easy he was to carry around and how simple our lives were. There is joy and goodness in this time of waiting.
This way of thinking should be transferred to other areas in my life. As humans, we tend to always be looking for the next thing and never truly being satisfied with where we are. We are just getting through the week until Friday or getting through the winter waiting for spring. Then the weekend goes too quickly and it’s Monday again or spring turns to summer and it’s too hot.
We all go through seasons in life that are harder than others, but even in those seasons we should be grateful. There is something good to be found in every situation and finding those positives tends to make the time pass more easily. Although harvest is pretty boring and stressful, you catch some pretty amazing sunsets and each field you finish brings a feeling of satisfaction and a job well done. We are so excited for our baby to finally get here, but this last month of pregnancy should be cherished, too. One day we’ll wake up and our life will have flown by without us realizing it. So take a moment to slow down and enjoy where you are instead of thinking about what’s coming next.
