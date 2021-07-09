There will be a beer garden the night of the concert at the Custer County Fair.
Last evening (Thursday, 07/08/21), the Custer County Ag Society voted to approve a beer garden during the Chancey Williams concert Wednesday, Aug. 4. This is the second beer garden that will be held that week with the first being the previous evening with Ultimate Bull Fighting.
During a forty-five minute discussion between concerned citizens and the Ag Society Board, the top concerns of safety, image and revenue were addressed.
Administrator Michelle Nelson said in the future, she is hoping to move the concert to Saturday night so that if a beer garden is associated with the concert, it will not be held during fair time. However, that couldn’t happen this year due to scheduling. She told the board that, in the future, she would like to use proceeds from the beer garden to bring in activities on Wednesday of fair such as a bouncy house, rock wall and escape room.
Board member Casey Cooksley emphasized that having beer gardens this year doesn’t mean they will be held every year. “We’re trying it,” he said. “We’re not committed for life.”
Three citizens spoke against the beer garden - Deb Haumont, Bob Winn and Priscilla Winn. They expressed concerns about the image of the Custer County Fair as well as potential negative effect that alcohol can have, especially on young people.
High on the list of concerns of the Ag Society Board is safety. Board members are aware that people sneak alcohol into events at the Fairgrounds. With the beer garden, no outside containers will be allowed in the event area and beer cannot be carried outside the garden. Only people 21 and older will be allowed in the beer garden. It is hoped that these parameters, along with increased security, will eliminate unregulated alcohol at events.
Board member Rod Lamb said the setup would already be in place from Tuesday. “If we control it on Tuesday, we should control it on Wednesday. It makes sense,” he said.
It was explained that the beer gardens would open about a half hour before each event and close before the events end, for about two to three hours each night. Only beer will be available, no hard liquor. The beer gardens would not open during the day. The board recognized comments that the fair is for young people, however, they also recognized that evening events have a further reach. “The concert is for the community, for the county,” board treasurer Ira Spanel said.
Deb Haumont expressed her disappointment that a beer garden was approved for the bull fighting event. “You’re changing the image of the Custer County Fair,” she said. “It’s for the kids. You’re presented the idea to kids that you have to have alcohol to have fun.” She added, “A lot of people are upset about it. I am against it.”
Also speaking against the beer gardens were Bob and Priscilla Winn. Bob Winn asked why there isn’t a “No alcohol” policy, saying that would stop some people from sneaking it in. He said five years ago it was said that unless there was a beer garden , the fair couldn’t continue financially. “I’ve been volunteering for 25 years,” he said. “Five years ago, it was a fallacy that beer is the solution to our financial problems and it’s a fallacy now. We need to control our image. The 4-H fair is for children.”
Priscilla Winn said the argument that “everybody’s doing it” is not good enough. “It’s offensive,” she said. “It shouldn’t come down to money.”
Spanel said the annual operating expenses of the fairgrounds is approximately $600,000. Currently the Ag Society receives around $174,000 from the county and the board has to be concerned about bringing in revenue to support the fairgrounds year round. “That’s a large amount of revenue, 365 days a year. It’s bigger than these seven days (of the fair).”
Cooksley recognized that some donors will not like the beer gardens. He also said finding other sources of revenue is a way to relieve some of the burden on community donors, saying. “We ask for donations for the Winter Ball. We ask for donations for the livestock auction. At some point in time, we have to generate our own revenue.”
Board President Kent Nelson safety is the first priority. He said that he doesn’t want young people, including his own young daughters, in an area where there is unregulated alcohol. “To me, it’s a safety issue.”
The 4-H CWF stand will be open under the grandstands and selling as normal, People wanting non-alcohol refreshments will be able to purchase from the CWF stand. A positive side effect could be increased sales for the 4-H CWF sales.
Voting yes for the Tuesday evening beer garden were Marla Stallbaumer, Rodney Lamb, Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Ira Spanel, Casey Cooksley and Blair Hartman. Absent from the meeting were Steve Horn and Becky Pearson.
In other Ag Society business, the board voted to request a tax levy of $177,735 from the county. This includes a 2.5 percent increase of $4,335 on last year’s request of $173,400. The board voted to not request an additional allowable one percent.
There was a brief power outage which left the interior of the Shooting Sports building where the meeting was held in darkness. Discussion continued, however, despite the outage, with people using cell phone to provide light and the door propped open as well.
