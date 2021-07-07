Discussion on a possible beer garden for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Custer County Fair is on the agenda for the Custer County Ag Society meeting this Thursday, July 8.
At the June 10 meeting, the Ag Society Board approved a beer garden to coincide with the free style bullfighting event, Tuesday, Aug. 3.
At this time, it's expected a concert will be held Aug. 4.
Also on the agenda are 2021 Fair responsibilities, tax levy Request and reports from the Extension office, 4-H Council, grounds manager and administrator.
The Custer County Ag Society is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Shooting Sports Building at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.