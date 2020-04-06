According to a Monday evening (April 6, 2020) post on the Loup Basin Public Health Department's Facebook page, a second COVID-19 case has been identified in Custer County and has resulted in death.
The male, in his 80s, was in contact with a known positive case according to LBPHD. Further information is not available at this time, per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
The first case in Custer County was reported on Sunday, April 5, 2020 per the LBPHD and Callaway District Hospital. That patient, also a male in his 80s, was transferred to a higher care facility.
LBPH reminds everyone that, as case counts continue to rise, the most important message is that exposure is possible anywhere. Each person should assume the personal responsibility for protecting themselves from exposure to COVID-19 by staying home. When it's necessary to leave your home, maintain social distance and practice very meticulous hygiene: washing your hands before and after using public spaces such as grocery stores. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer before you go into a store as as soon as you get back to your car. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.
