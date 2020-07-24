A ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon, July 24 to celebrate the re-opening of Plein Ayre Meadows in Broken Bow. This is the second ribbon cutting for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down some businesses in March.
Plein Ayre (French for "outdoors") Meadows is an artisan boutique owned by artist Alissa Milsap. The shop originally opened in December, 2019, closed its doors due to the pandemic and has now has reopened.
Shoppers will find original artwork by Millsap, cards and vintage items as well as handbags by Cindi McCulough and hand-hooked rugs by Jennie Haarvey. Millsap also offers hand-made journals which she herself makes - from making the paper to binding.
Plein Ayre Meadows is located at 308 South 8th in Broken Bow, Neb.
