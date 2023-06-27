Community Newspaper Week Tuesday post

Some of the archive books of the Custer County Chief will be on display at the Chief's Open House this Thursday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon to commemorate Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska. Take a peek back into history and see the importance of newspapers as historical records. That's Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Chief, 305 S. 10th Ave., in Broken Bow.

