A semi overturned on Hwy 21 between Oconto and Broken Bow around noon today (Thurs., Jan 14, 2021). The accident occurred at the intersection with Ash Creek Road about 13 miles south of Broken Bow.
Broken Bow and Oconto Fire and Rescue units were on the scene. The semi was on its side on the east side of the highway.
The cause of the accident is most likely high winds, however there is no official confirmation. The Chief will have further details when available.
