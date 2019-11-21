According to Captain Dan Hanson with the Broken Bow Police Department, an accident involving a semi and a school bus occurred Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at approximately 3 p.m. in Broken Bow. The accident occurred at the intersection of Hwy 21 and Hwy 2.
Eric Earl, 40 of Palmer, Neb. was driving a 2014 Peterbilt heading north on Hwy 21 and was partially in the left and right turn lanes preparing to turn east onto Hwy 2.
A school bus driven by Eugene Pracht, 71, of Broken Bow, also heading north, pulled in to the far right-hand lane of Hwy 21 also preparing to turn east on Hwy 2.
When the traffic light turned green, the semi proceeded to turn right and the trailer hit the front left hand side of the school bus, pushing it up on to the curb.
There were eight pre-school students on the bus and there were no injuries.
