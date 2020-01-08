U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), released the following statement Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 after speaking with FAA Administrator Steve Dickson regarding the recent sightings of unidentified unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly known as drones, in Nebraska:
“Nebraskans are rightly concerned about recent drone activity. This morning, I spoke with FAA Administrator Dickson directly who informed me that, as of now, there are still no answers about who is using these drones. Yesterday, the FAA, FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, and local law enforcement officials from Nebraska and Colorado met to discuss how to address this problem.
"An investigation is underway and the best thing Nebraskans can do right now is continue to report any drone sightings to law enforcement. I will continue to share information with the public as it becomes available.”
Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 after recent sightings of unclaimed drones in Western Nebraska and Eastern Colorado:
“I have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about finding the source of these unidentified drones and am concerned there seems to be no clear assessment of their source. We must protect the privacy and property rights of Nebraskans. I appreciate the work of federal, state, and local officials to address these concerns and encourage Nebraskans to promptly contact local law enforcement with detailed accounts of confirmed future sightings.”
