U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, released the following statement after Putin announced he is putting Russia’s nuclear forces on alert:
"As if his senseless decision to invade Ukraine and bring horrific devastation to its people wasn’t evidence enough, Putin’s attempt at nuclear blackmail illuminates the truly threatening nature of his regime.
“In response, the world is taking action. Freedom-loving people and democratic governments are uniting behind Ukraine’s cause. The U.S. and our allies and partners from Europe to Asia have agreed to provide additional defensive military assistance to Ukraine, and to pursue even more aggressive sanctions against Russia.
“Even Germany, which has traditionally taken a different view of Russia than many of our other European allies, has embraced these stronger economic sanctions and begun supplying Ukraine with defensive arms. Chancellor Scholz has also rightly committed to increase Germany’s defense spending and seriously pursue options to reduce Germany’s reliance on Russia for natural gas. Nearly all the nations of Europe have banned Russian planes from their airspace, further making clear that Putin’s actions have no place in the civilized world.
“Putin invaded Ukraine with the objective of resurrecting the Soviet Union. The valiant resistance of the Ukrainian people has foiled his imperial plans. He expected a quick win, and to emerge with new territory, power, and prestige. As this conflict continues, the West must ensure that Russia emerges as a diplomatic pariah and that Putin and his inner circle face the consequences for their actions.”
