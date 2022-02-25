U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in for Custer and Loup counties on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.
Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance.
Josh Jelden, Senator Fischer’s Central Nebraska Constituent Services and Outreach Representative, will be available to speak with constituents 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT by video or telephone sessions. Please email Senator Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.
Custer and Loup Counties
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
10:a.m. – 1 p.m. CT
Contact Senator Fischer’s Kearney office at 308-234-2361 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.