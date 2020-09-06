Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement in commemoration of Labor Day:
“Each year on Labor Day, we honor all of the hardworking men and women in Nebraska and across the country. This year, I am especially grateful for the health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees, truckers, ag workers, and more who have all shown such commitment to helping us get through this pandemic. I wish you all a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.”
