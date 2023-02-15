Sen Deb Fischer senator logo letterhead Feb 2022

Tuesday (02/14/23), U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the government of Mexico issued an updated decree to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn:

“Let’s call it what it is – Mexico’s latest decree against genetically modified corn is an absurd rebuke of the United States and our shared trade agreements.

