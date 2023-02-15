Tuesday (02/14/23), U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the government of Mexico issued an updated decree to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn:
“Let’s call it what it is – Mexico’s latest decree against genetically modified corn is an absurd rebuke of the United States and our shared trade agreements.
“As I’ve said before, any ban is a clear violation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and has no basis in scientific fact.
“Such a ban would not only hurt Nebraska farmers, but also would directly harm Mexico’s food security and undermine ag innovation.
“While I appreciate the Biden Administration’s attempts to negotiate, it is clear that the United States needs to immediately pursue a dispute settlement process through the USMCA. There can be no flexibility here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.