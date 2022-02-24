U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, released the following statement today on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
“Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot’s imperial ambitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically.”
