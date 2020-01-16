U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has announced that a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Broken Bow.
These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.
Who: All are welcome
What: Mobile office in Custer County
Where: Custer County Judicial Center, Hearing Room, 604 Heritage Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822
When: Thursday, Jan. 30, 8-10 a.m.CT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.