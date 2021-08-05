Constituent services representatives from Senator Sasse's office are coming to Broken Bowto offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington's federal bureaucracy. Our office's casework staff has helped Nebraskans with international adoptions, Medicaid reimbursements and more.
The office will be held at the Custer County Judicial Center Hearing Room, 604 Heritage Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. CT
This kind of oversight is one of the legislative branch’s most important duties. We hope that you’ll reach out to us when an office of the federal government isn’t serving you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.