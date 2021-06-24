Today (06/24/21), the U.S. Senate passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA) by a vote of 92 to 8.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is an original cosponsor of the legislation, which would create a certification program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enable farmers and ranchers to more easily enter into carbon credit markets voluntarily. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
“Nebraska ag producers are good stewards of our land and resources. They also want to be a part of the climate solution. I am a cosponsor of the bill the Senate passed today. It would enable farmers and ranchers to voluntarily participate in carbon markets so they can build on the great work they are already doing,” Senator Fischer said.
The GCSA would create a certification process at USDA to help solve technical entry barriers to farmer and rancher participation in carbon credit markets.
USDA would certify third party liaisons to help producers monetize sustainable practices. These liaisons would help producers voluntarily enter carbon credit markets and provide information on practices that capture carbon, reduce emissions, improve soil health, and make operations more sustainable.
Read the full text of the bill at https://www.ernst.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/ed575d0d-2756-4f26-ac04-a17fe9fb3d13/733FADBBBD03008B41ACDD9207003942.2021-04-20-growing-climate-solutions-act.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.