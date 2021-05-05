Out this week! The salute to area graduating seniors is in the May 6, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief! It's already on newsstands (Wed. 5/5/21) and in the mail to subscribers!
Pick up an extra copy for $1 at the Chief's office or call 308-872-2471 to have one mailed for $6. Limited copies available.
Schools included: Anselmo-Merna, Ansley, Arnold, Broken Bow, Callaway, Litchfield, Loup County, Mullen, Sandhills, Sargent and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
Don't want to wait for a paper subscription? Click Subscribe in the top menu and purchase a single digital copy or a subscription.
e-Editions for subscribers are available by 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Click e-Edition in the top menu to see the digital copy.
