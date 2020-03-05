Sentencing for Mitchell E. Burnett, 47, of Anselmo has been scheduled for April 16 in Custer County District Court.
Today (Thursday, March 5, 2020), Burnett entered a plea of No Contest to Count II, Theft by Unlawful Taking, $1,5000-$5,000, a Class IV Felony, in exchange for the state dropping three other counts. The plea agreement also includes a $6,862 restitution payment.
The factual basis presented by Custer County Deputy County Attorney Kayla Haberstick stated that members of the Victoria Township expressed concerns to law enforcement about two checks written out of order to Country Chuckles, a business owned by Burnett. The checks were for $3,162 written on Oct. 19, 2015 and $3,700 written on March 3, 2016.
As a member of the township board, Burnett had access to the checking account and often took the checkbook home after meetings to finish business. The signatures on the check were of Leonard Linly, however, a handwriting analysis concluded that the signatures did not match the signature of Linly. Linley passed away prior to the checks being found.
The dismissed charges were: Count I, Second degree forgery, a Class IV Felony; Count III, Second degree forgery, a Class IV Felony; and Count IV, Theft by Unlawful Taking, $1,5000-$5,000, a Class IV Felony.
In the second criminal case heard by the court, Kenneth Loucks, 42, of Broken Bow received two years probations on two counts, both Third degree Assault (Assault- cause bodily injury to a person), Class I Misdemeanors, to be served concurrently. Loucks entered pleas of No Contest to both counts on Jan. 24 Court documents state that on Sept. 30, 2018, Loucks caused bodily injury to Clifford Norden and Paul Norden.
During allocation today (Thursday, March 5, 2020), Loucks told Custer County District County Judge Karin Noakes “This man has been warned to stay away from my family. I take full responsibility for my actions…I lost my cool. It’s alright to stand up for my family.”
In response, Noakes told Loucks, “I understand there is a lot of emotion. However, you’re not allowed to take the law into your own hands.”
The only other criminal case on the docket for March 5, 2020, State v Sam G. Payton, was continued.
