Where were you when you heard about the terrorists attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon? How did you hear about the plane going down in Pennsylvania?
This year, Sept. 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the United States. With the impact that only a few days in modern history have had, the events of 9/11 changed the world
Share your memories of that day with the Custer County Chief for the Sept. 9, 2021 issue to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Send your story via email to chiefnews@custercountychief.com or via mail to Editor, Custer County Chief, PO Box 190, Broken Bow, NE 68822. Include your name, address and contact number so we can follow up if necessary.
We'd love to hear from you by Sept. 3 so we can include the stories in the Sept. 9 issue.
Need some tips to get started? Think about the following: Where were you? Who was with you? How did you hear the news? What images are most vivid in your memory? Did you know someone in New York, Washington D.C. or Pennsylvania or someone who was supposed to fly that day? If you have difficulty writing your story, give us a call on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday at 308-872-2471 and we can interview you!
