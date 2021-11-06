Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday Nov. 7, 2021 Many computers, phones, tablets, ovens, watches and even some bedside clocks will automatically adjust. For those time pieces that don't auto-adjust, remember to set them back one hour before going to bed this evening.
