Extremely low water levels at two central Nebraska irrigation reservoirs are challenging boaters. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking them to use their best judgment when launching at Calamus and Sherman reservoirs, as many ramps are closed.
At Calamus, Homestead Knolls middle lanes, Buckshot Bay west lane, and Nunda Shoal and Valley View flat boat ramps are closed to boater access. Boaters can use Homestead Knolls east and west lanes, and Buckshot Bay east lane.
