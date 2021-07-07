Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening (July 9, 2021) with the greatest threat of severe storms across north central into central and eastern Nebraska.
The main impacts will be large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. All thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning.
For today, Custer County and the surround area should see a high temp around 80 with skies gradually clearing. North winds will be 10 to 15 mph.
Overnight the low should be about 61 degrees.
Thursday looks to have a high of 91 with sunny skies and Friday has a forecast high of 96.
