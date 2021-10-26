A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, evening and overnight.
Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Some areas may see up to 3/4 inch of rainfall.
Storms should occur mainly along and east of Hwy 83.
Storms will begin in the late afternoon in the Panhandle and around sunset in eastern areas.
High winds are also possible this evening with some wind gusts up to 60 mph as a powerful cold front moves through southwestern Nebraska this evening. The strongest winds will be southwestern Nebraska. Areas of central Nebraska could see gusts up to 30-35 mph.
