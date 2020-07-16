Scatted thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening (Thursday, July 16, 2020) across parts of western Nebraska into the Sandhills.
Some of these storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Temperatures in the Sandhills and north Central Nebraska, mainly east of Hwy 183, will have heat indexes up to 101 degrees tomorrow. Broken Bow could see a heat index of 102 degrees, North Platte 101 degrees, Valentine 102 degrees and Ainsworth 100 degrees.
