Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Nebraska Panhandle this evening then spread east into western Nebraska and north central Nebraska overnight (Friday, July 24, 2020). Storms may intensify as they move east.
Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible in Cherry ans Sheridan counties.
Heavy rain is possible, mainly north of Interstate 80.
Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine for dangerous heat index values Saturday afternoon into the evening with heat indices around 100 degrees.
The greatest threat for severe weather is Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight. Most storms should be out of the evening by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Highest heat index values will occur Friday and Saturday 1-7 p.m. CT each day.
