Severe weather is possible for much of Nebraska today (Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023) as thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Panhandle and in northeast Colorado this afternoon. The National Weather Service reports that storms are anticipated to organize and move eastward across most of the state in the evening and into the night. The threats are large hail, damaging wind, locally heavy rainfall and the possibility of tornadoes. The greatest threat for large hail and tornadoes is in the southern Panhandle and southwestern Nebraska with some threat spreading into the Panhandle, Sandhills and central Nebraska. A break from the severe weather is expected on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

