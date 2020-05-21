Wide spread thunderstorm activity is forecast to move into the Sandhills and portions of southwest Nebraska Saturday (May 23, 2020) according to the National Weather Service.
Very large hail and damaging winds - even a tornado - may be be possible.
Storms are also likely this afternoon and evening (Thursday, May 21) for areas along and east of Hwy 83. Some may be strong or severe in the 3-9 p.m. time frame, especially in Hayes, Frontier and SE Lincoln county.
Widespread thunderstorm activity is then predicted to start again Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Hail and winds will be the primary threats however, a tornado cannot be ruled out early in the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.