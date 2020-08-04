Scattered thunderstorms this evening (Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020) and again tomorrow evening will be capable of producing large hail and strong winds, primarily across western Nebraska.
Isolated strong to severe storms will affect the panhandle, the western Sndhills and southwest Nebraska this evening and tonight. Additional thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening with the highest potential for severe weather across the western part of the state.
The primary sever weather threat is between 5 p.m. and midnight CDT both days. Storms will develop in the Panhandle and move east through the evening and night.
The greatest threat is generally along and west of Highway 83. Overall coverage will be rather limited but the storms that do develop will have the potential to become strong or severe.
