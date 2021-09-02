Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing across much of western and north central Nebraska today.
As a cold front advances east, it will act as a focus for additional thunderstorm development this afternoon.
A few strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado is also possible. Localized heavy rain and possible flooding is possible as well.
East of Hwy 83, showers and storms will linger into the afternoon with redevelopment possible.
The greatest threat for excessive rainfall is in northeast and east Nebraska with some potential in the central part of the state as well.
