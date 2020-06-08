Scatted thunderstorms are forecast to develop after 4 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, June 8, 2020) and become numerous by evening.
A few storms may become severe with large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rain.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out across portions of southwest, central and north central Nebraska.
Heavy rainful of 2 inches or greater is possible across portions of north central Nebraska with a half inch or greater elsewhere.
