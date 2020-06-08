Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy and cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.