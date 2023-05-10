“Make sure you’re following the weather the next couple of days.” That's the suggestion from Shawn Jacobs, Warning Coordinator for the National Weather Service in North Platte. During a weather briefing at noon today (Wednesday, 05/10/23), Jacobs said that severe weather will continue in the forecast area into Thursday and rain will continue into Saturday.
Reports from last night’s storm system are unofficial, however there are reports from an inch to up to an unverified 4 inches in the Arnold area, according to Jacobs.
There may be several rounds of severe weather beginning late this afternoon lasting into Thursday. The greatest risk for tornadoes is in far southwestern Nebraska. The greatest risk for hail 2 inches in diameter is south and west of a line from Sindey to Chappell to Grant to Curtis. All areas should be aware of the potential for severe weather with the greatest risks for large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado.
Tomorrow (Thursday, 05/11/23), there is a risk of heavy rain, especially from 3 p.m. to midnight. The greatest threat is along and west of Hwy 83 though other areas could also see isolated heavy amounts of one to two inches per hour. “Be aware of flash flooding,” Jacobs said. “This is a very slow moving storm that will impact the area. Pay attention to flood prone areas.” Some areas in Custer County has flash flood warnings issued this morning.
While the greatest risk for severe weather is in southwest Nebraska, all area need to be aware of the potential for storms. Changes are possible in the forecast.
