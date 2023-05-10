“Make sure you’re following the weather the next couple of days.” That's the suggestion from Shawn Jacobs, Warning Coordinator for the National Weather Service in North Platte. During a weather briefing at noon today (Wednesday, 05/10/23), Jacobs said that severe weather will continue in the forecast area into Thursday and rain will continue into Saturday.

Reports from last night’s storm system are unofficial, however there are reports from an inch to up to an unverified 4 inches in the Arnold area, according to Jacobs.

