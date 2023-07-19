Wednesday, July 19, 2023 - The threat for severe weather increases this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. reports the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte, Neb.
Scattered severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening with the greatest threat east of a line from Curtis to Brewster to O’Neill. Broken Bow and the majority of Custer County is included in that area. Conditions will be favorable development of severe or strong storms during the afternoon and evening.
There could be flooding in some areas due to localized heavy rain. Primary hazards include localized heavy rainfall, hail up to 2 inches or larger, winds up to 70 mph, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes.
It’s recommended to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, especially after dark. (local tv, weather apps, websites, radio and weather radio).
Temperatures today in Custer County are expected to be around 85 degrees. Thursday and Friday may be slightly cooler with highs of 80 and 82. Temperatures are expected to increase over the weekend, crossing into the 90s by Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.