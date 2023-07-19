Weather July 19 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 - The threat for severe weather increases this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. reports the National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte, Neb.

Scattered severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening with the greatest threat east of a line from Curtis to Brewster to O’Neill. Broken Bow and the majority of Custer County is included in that area. Conditions will be favorable development of severe or strong storms during the afternoon and evening.

