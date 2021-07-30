There is a slight risk of severe weather for portions of the eastern Sandhills and north central Nebraska today (Friday, July 20, 2021).
Main impacts from any storm that develops are large hail, damaging winds gusts, cloud to ground lightning and heavy rainfall.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
There is marginal risk of excessive rainfall across north central Nebraska.
Training storms may lead to localized flooding, especially in flood-prone areas.
Rainfall amounts of more than one inch will be possible with the strongest storms.
A cold front has pulled a significant amount of smoke from Canadian wildfires across the plans of the US, impacting parts of northern and eastern portions of Nebraska. Visibility may be lower than three miles with localized areas approaching one mile.
Expect the smoke to continue to spill south through today, possibly causing reduced visibility and degraded air quality.
Those sensitive to air quality should consider reducing extended outdoor activities.
