Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, some of which may be severe. Hazards include large hail, gusty winds and locally heavy rains over much of north central and southwest Nebraska this evening and overnight (Wed., Aug. 25, 2021).
There may be continuing activity this afternoon with additional storm development overnight.
For Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021), chances increase for isolated to scattered thunderstorm over northern Nebraska. Hazards included large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rain.
All areas could see thunderstorms however, on Thursday, the greatest threat is along and north of a line from Ogallala to Broken Bow.
On Thursday, thunderstorms are possible in northern Nebraska in the morning and early afternoon, spreading southward in the late afternoon and evening.
