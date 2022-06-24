Storms are just beginning to form in the Panhandle of Nebraska this afternoon (Friday, June 24, 2022) with the National Weather Service keeping an eye on a forming cell west of Sidney.
According to NWS Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs, storms will develop as super cells in the Panhandle then will transition to linear formation as they move across the Sandhills and into central Nebraska.
Time frames for storms to be in the Valentine-Hyannis-Thedford-Ogallala-North Platte-McCook area is 5 to 10 p.m.
A bit further east, for O’Neill-Ord-Grand Island-Kearney, the time frame is closer to and after 10 p.m.
Custer County is in the overlapped area of the two time frames so storms could be in the central part of the state 5 to 10 p.m. or later.
Storms could affect NebraskaLand Days in North Platte. Jacobs said two meteorologists with the NWS will be on-site as early as 4:30/4:45 p.m. to assist organizers with weather-related decisions.
Hazards will include heavy rainfall, strong winds, large hail and lightning. “Lightning is going to be a big deal,” Jacobs said in a 3 p.m. webinar. He took the opportunity to remind those listening that lightning kills on average 49 people per year.
As storms transition from cells in the western part of the state to linear in the central, strong winds will be a results. “This is a good environment for storm development,” Jacobs said and added that the central part of the state could see gusts from 40 to 60 mph.
While some areas could receive heavy rain and have brief flooding, other areas may not see much or any rain. “It’s a good idea for fire crews to be ready, just in case of a dry lightning strike, especially in the southwest” he said. “The fuels are very, very dry.”
Jacobs said he doesn’t foresee a heat advisory to be issued today with temperatures in the 90s (the criteria is 100 degrees), however, he advises anyone who has to be outside to keep hydrated with plenty of water. Heat indices will remain above 90 degrees for much the area into early evening.
At this time there is no direct threat forecast for tornadoes however, Jacobs said an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The Custer County area has a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures are expected to be cooler, around 80, on Saturday and around 76 on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.