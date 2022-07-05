Storms with significantly severe winds ( 70 mph and greater) will be ongoing across much of far north Nebraska this afternoon (Tuesday, July 5, 2022).
Storms will develop across the southwestern part of the state and the Sandhills then spread east through the evening. Main threats with this storms are damaging winds and frequent lightning. Large hail and very heavy rain could also be possible.
The severe threat to the Sandhills and central Nebraska is generally before midnight though storms may continue through the night.
Here is a slight risk for severe weather for most of the state on Wednesday with a slightly higher risk in the far northwest corner of Nebraska. On Thursday, most of the state has a slight risk with a lower chance of storms in northeastern Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.