The highest threat for severe weather in Nebraska for today (June 27, 2023) is mainly in north central and northeastern parts of the state. There is also the possibility of severe storms in far western Nebraska as well as parts of central and southwestern Nebraska. Morning thunderstorms will continue to track across the state with primary threats of hail and gusty winds. Later this afternoon, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards. Activity is expected to weaken by late evening. The greatest threat for tornadoes in mainly in north central Nebraska. Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, widespread rain and thunderstorms appear to be likely. The National Weather Service says the heaviest rainfall over the next seven days could occur just north of North Platte, along the northern borders of Keith and Lincoln Counties. One model shows Custer County receiving more than two and a half inches in the next seven days.
Severe weather possible today; heavy rains later in the week
