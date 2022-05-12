Thunderstorms will most likely develop in central Nebraska this afternoon (Thursday, May 11, 2022). The risk of severe weather is greatest in portion of eastern and northeastern Nebraska.
The timing of the storms is estimated to be 3 - 8 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, isolated thunderstorms may develop along Hwy 83 (McCook-North Platte-Thedford-Valentine) and grow in size and intensity as they move northeast.
The threat for brief tornadoes exists mainly east of Hwy 183 (Holdrege-Ansley- Taylor-Bassett). Hail 2 inches and larger is possible as well as winds in excess of 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. MDT for far southwest Nebraska (Zone 210 Imperial, Grant, Hayes Center, Wallace). Near critical fire conditions are expected on Friday.
