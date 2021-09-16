A cold front will approach northern Nebraska late this afternoon (Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021) into the evening hours. Along and ahead of that front, thunderstorms are expected. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible wit large hail and damaging winds being the main threats. Heavy rain is also possible.
Storms will initiate during the early evening hours and continue into the overnight.
The greatest threat of heavy, localized rain in in north central and northeastern Nebraska, from eastern Cherry County and east.
