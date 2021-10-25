Severe weather is possible in central Nebraska Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 26, 2021) and into the evening. The area of greatest risk is mostly along and east of Highway 83.
Main hazards expected at this time are large hail and damaging winds. Some areas may see up to 1/2 inch of precipitation.
Storms will initiate around late afternoon for the Panhandle and around sunset eastward.
Looking further into the week, strong northwest winds are expected to return all day Thursday with the strongest in the afternoon and evening. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected with some gusts of up to 50 mph possible. There is some uncertainty at this time on how strong the winds will be as potential for higher winds does exist.
Travel will be difficult for high profile and light weight vehicles, especial on east/west routes.
Custer County is forecast to see gusts up of 35 to 40 mph. Higher gusts could occur in northwest Custer County, parts of Blaine and Loup Counties and southern Brown and Rock Counties.
