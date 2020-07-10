There is both a slight risk and an enhanced risk of severe weather today (Friday, July 10, 2020) for parts of north central and central Nebraska, general east of a line from Merriman to Maxwell. Isolatd strong storms are possible west of the line.
The threats are large hail (possibly up to 2 inches in diameter), damaging winds and locally heavy rain. An isolated is possible though that threat is low.
There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall in portions of north central and central Nebraska.
