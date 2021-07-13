Part of northwest Nebraska now has an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening and tonight (Tuesday, July 13, 2021).
Storms will develop across Wyoming and South Dakota this evening and move through Nebraska tonight. The primary threat is damaging winds with some storms producing large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Storms will be through central Nebraska shortly after Midnight and exit to the east before daybreak.
The threat for damaging winds will increase through the night with the greatest threat of an isolated tornado closer to the South Dakota border.
An enhanced risk of storms means that numerous sever storms are possible with some longer lived storms and a few intense storms possible.
