A series of strong storm systems resulted in a week straight of severe weather, torrential rainfall, and non-thunderstorm high winds (June 2-9, 2020). The following are statistics from the region covered by the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, Neb.
- Warnings and advisories issued: 7 Tornado, 79 Severe T’Storm, 1 Flash Flood, 16 Flood, 2 High Wind
- 6 Tornado reports received on July 8 (final count of confirmed tornadoes still being determined)
- Highest winds: 71 mph (non-t’storm) at Broken Bow, 70 mph(t’storm) across Cherry, Custer, Frontier, Garden, Lincoln counties
- Largest hail: softball size 20 miles southwest of Atkinson
- Greatest 24-hour rainfall: 5.50” 10 miles north of Atkinson
