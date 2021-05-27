Scattered thunderstorms developed early in the afternoon Wednesday (May 26, 2021 and quickly strengthened to strong or severe levels. Storms continued through the evening and into the early overnight hours.
A couple particularly intense thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings for Hayes County (with reported tornadoes in Dundy and Hitchcock Counties).
Reports ranged ranged up to baseball size hail and 60 mph winds gusts.
Radar estimated more than 3 inches in southwest Nebraska, prompting Flash Flood and River Flood Warnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.