Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon (Thursday, June 28, 2023) in western Nebraska and move eastward through the night according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte. The greatest threat for severe weather is from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight Central south of a line from Chadron to Stapleton to Broken Bow. Hazard include damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain. Any storm that develops could have the potential for heavy rainfall. Flooding potential could be exacerbated. Scattered thunderstorm are also expected on Friday afternoon with the greatest risk in southern portions of Nebraska. It’s recommended to have multiple methods to receive weather warnings.
Latest News
- Severe weather threat continues
- ASK THE EXPERT: Grocery Kart, Berries and Avacados!
- Planning commission set at 7 members
- Fireworks are always illegal on federal lands
- Fireworks ordinance for Broken Bow
- Chief Open House, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Early deadline for next week's Chief
- Enhanced storm threat for much of Nebraska
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks ordinance for Broken Bow
- Enhanced storm threat for much of Nebraska
- Vehicle accident on Victoria Springs Road claims one life
- Johnson headed to Florida
- Severe weather possible today; heavy rains later in the week
- This week's Chief
- Blossoms in life
- Off with their heads
- Lexington man arrested after pursuits in three counties
- Art by Litchfield student to be displayed in US Capitol
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.