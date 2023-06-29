Weather June 28 2023

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon (Thursday, June 28, 2023) in western Nebraska and move eastward through the night according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte. The greatest threat for severe weather is from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight Central south of a line from Chadron to Stapleton to Broken Bow. Hazard include damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain. Any storm that develops could have the potential for heavy rainfall. Flooding potential could be exacerbated. Scattered thunderstorm are also expected on Friday afternoon with the greatest risk in southern portions of Nebraska. It’s recommended to have multiple methods to receive weather warnings.

