There will be the possibility of scattered thunderstorm this afternoon and evening (Wed., June 3, 2020) for a good part of Nebraska. Scattered thunderstorms will begin mid-afternoon today across the panhandle and northern Sandhills then will cross southwest, central and north central Nebraska by early evening. Some of these storms could produces very large hail and damaging winds.
Thursday, thunderstorms will begin late afternoon and move east into north central and central Nebraska in the evening with the potential of very large hail and damaging winds. Conditions will exist for a possible tornado for areas east of a line from Valentine to Broken Bow.
Property damage and power outages will be possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. When a watch is issued, it is time to prepare and stay weather aware.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when a thunderstorm poses a threat to life or property. When a warning is issued, it is time to act!
To stay safe, go indoors and stay away from windows. If you are caught outdoors, do not seek shelter underneath a tree - trees are prone to l ightning strikes. A hard-topped vehicle may offer some protection as a last resort. Do not touch the sides of the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.